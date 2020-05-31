Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $791,295.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BLK opened at $528.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 146,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,408,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in BlackRock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,760,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Correction

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

