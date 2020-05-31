DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Buys $800,394.00 in Stock

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza acquired 76,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $800,394.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DermTech stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $5,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 25.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,704 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 1st.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.