Prescott Group Capital Managem Sells 4,377,078 Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $875,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 6th, Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 46,272 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $13,418.88.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.83. Sequential Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 125.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.