Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $1,607,172.16 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,607,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AAON opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,269,000 after buying an additional 506,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AAON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 29,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $13,364,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

