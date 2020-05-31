Insider Buying: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Purchases $955,220.89 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Christian Asmar acquired 154,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $955,220.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Asmar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Asmar acquired 371,261 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $2,398,346.06.

On Friday, May 22nd, Christian Asmar acquired 180,200 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,036,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Christian Asmar acquired 8,166 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $45,566.28.

On Friday, May 8th, Christian Asmar acquired 46,334 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $276,613.98.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Christian Asmar acquired 29,492 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $176,362.16.

Avid Technology stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.92 million, a PE ratio of 235.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 190,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $5,918,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

