Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Trading 1.2% Higher

May 31st, 2020

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.83, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 646.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

