Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 2.4%

Fusion Antibodies PLC (LON:FAB)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), approximately 7,863 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.35).

The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.59.

In other Fusion Antibodies news, insider Alan Mawson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,785.32).

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases. The company offers antibody identification and discovery services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

