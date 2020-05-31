PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Stock Price Down 8%

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) shares fell 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), 78,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 79,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.98 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.31.

Get PipeHawk alerts:

PipeHawk (LON:PIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 0.82 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PipeHawk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PipeHawk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.