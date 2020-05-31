SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Monday, May 11th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $16.60 on Friday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

