SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This is an increase from SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

