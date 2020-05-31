STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

