Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $573.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

