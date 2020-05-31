Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Upgraded at HSBC

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $573.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Logitech International SA Director Didier Hirsch Sells 12,786 Shares
Logitech International SA Director Didier Hirsch Sells 12,786 Shares
Tetra Tech, Inc. SVP Sells $795,700.00 in Stock
Tetra Tech, Inc. SVP Sells $795,700.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. Director Sells $791,295.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. Director Sells $791,295.00 in Stock
DermTech Director Buys $800,394.00 in Stock
DermTech Director Buys $800,394.00 in Stock
Prescott Group Capital Managem Sells 4,377,078 Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc Stock
Prescott Group Capital Managem Sells 4,377,078 Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc Stock
Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. VP Sells $1,607,172.16 in Stock
Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. VP Sells $1,607,172.16 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report