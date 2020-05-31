HSBC Downgrades RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) to Hold

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of RTLLF stock opened at $467.10 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $437.25 and a 52-week high of $799.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.14.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

