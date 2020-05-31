Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.16% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $40,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

