BlackRock Inc. Sells 68,501 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.28% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $40,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $4,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $795.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $689,838. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

