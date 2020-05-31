BlackRock Inc. Buys 405,862 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 782,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.70% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $40,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

