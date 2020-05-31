Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.14% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $41,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Audia sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $305,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock worth $3,251,915 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

