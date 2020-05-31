Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.60% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $65.91 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.