UBS Group AG Buys 33,501 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 73.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

