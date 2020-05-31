iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN opened at $118.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $133.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92.

