Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $97.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.