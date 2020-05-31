UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Raven Industries worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 31,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.40. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 2,830 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.