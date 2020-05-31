UBS Group AG Has $1.63 Million Position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 1,579.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000.

HYI opened at $14.15 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

