UBS Group AG Sells 277,558 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,603,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

TECK opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

