UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 820,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 457,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

