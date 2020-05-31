UBS Group AG Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,523 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

