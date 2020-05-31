Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,491,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,583,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,747,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

