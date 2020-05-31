TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.40 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $345,676. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,905,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,671 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,564,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,445,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 839,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $10,932,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

