Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGL. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $77.16 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 225.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 279,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

