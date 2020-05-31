Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of MURGY opened at $22.84 on Friday. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

