Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) dropped 3.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 52,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 811,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

DXLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.