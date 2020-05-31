UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CBH opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

