UBS Group AG Sells 26,758 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Barnes Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Barnes Group stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

