Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.35 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $464.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.91.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $55,211.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 849,036 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,313. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

