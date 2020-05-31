iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.75% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 163,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 92,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

