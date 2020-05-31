SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

SITE opened at $106.31 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,372,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

