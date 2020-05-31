UBS Group AG Has $1.69 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,534 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,565,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period.

BLKB opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.52.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

