UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

UBS Group AG cut its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAD. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAD stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.