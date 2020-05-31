UBS Group AG Buys 101,950 Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 928.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000.

BATS ENOR opened at $19.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

