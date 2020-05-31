UBS Group AG Buys 101,950 Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 928.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000.

BATS ENOR opened at $19.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Latest News

