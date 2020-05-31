UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292,684 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,917,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $534,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,063 shares in the company, valued at $22,735,083.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,875. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCY. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of MRCY opened at $89.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.