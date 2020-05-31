UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.88% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 1,595.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.