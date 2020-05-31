Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.83. Macy’s shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 52,687,666 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 85.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after buying an additional 21,009,260 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after purchasing an additional 319,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

