AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.78. AEGON shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 4,544,765 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.
About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
