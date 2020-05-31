AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.78. AEGON shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 4,544,765 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AEGON by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

