SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.69. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 1,888,200 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $22,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after buying an additional 570,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 556,777 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

