Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.00. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 2,739,006 shares changing hands.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 437,962 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 429,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.