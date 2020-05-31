TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.68. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 7,994,900 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,110 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

