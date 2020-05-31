TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.68. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 7,994,900 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.
The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.
In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,110 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
