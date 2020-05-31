Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.27, 616,688 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 505,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm has a market cap of $602.04 million, a PE ratio of -927.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

