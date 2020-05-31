Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.27, 616,688 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 505,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
The firm has a market cap of $602.04 million, a PE ratio of -927.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
