Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Up 7.1%

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.25, 205,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 130,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTI. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shotspotter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $247.48 million, a PE ratio of 129.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Shotspotter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 676,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 129,393 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Shotspotter by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $3,266,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

