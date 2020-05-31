Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

