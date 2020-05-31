IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in IDACORP by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 655.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 202,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 78.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 306,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,870,000 after buying an additional 134,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,456,000 after buying an additional 122,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 962.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 128,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 116,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.